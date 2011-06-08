TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ NBA Finals yield Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 7, 2011.

Another thriller between the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks brought big ratings to ABC on Tuesday night, producing a slew of competitive races with NBC, which got strong numbers from “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” even though both shows were way down in viewers.

For the night, ABC averaged a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49, nipping the 4.2 rating for NBC in the key demographic. FOX was a distant third with a 1.5 demo rating, beating CBS’ 1.2 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 12.4 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/12. That was enough to hold off ABC, which finished second on the night with 11.16 million viewers and a 6.7/11. CBS’ 5.3/9 and 7.9 million viewers finished third, far ahead of the 2.2/4 and 3.65 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 630,000 and a 0.4/1.

8 p.m. – NBC started the night in first with 12.7 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS’ “NCIS” was second overall with 8.915 million viewers, but finished fourth in the key demo. ABC’s NBA Finals pre-game was third with 6.88 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 2.5 rating. FOX’s “MasterChef” was fourth overall with 4.53 million viewers and third with a 1.9 demo rating. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 726,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “America’s Got Talent” kept NBC in first overall with 12.83 million viewers, coming in second with a 4.7 demo rating. [It’s slightly amusing that although “AGT” was down by nearly 4 million viewers from the same hour in last Tuesday’s premiere, the demo rating was entirely unchanged.] ABC’s NBA Finals Game Four coverage was second overall with 12.25 million viewers (winning the 9:30 p.m. half-hour) and won the hour with a 5.0 key demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was third overall with 8.82 million viewers, topping FOX’s 2.775 million for a pair of “Raising Hope” episodes. On The CW, “Hellcats” drew 534,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – The Mavericks and Heat improved to 14.35 million viewers and a 6.0 rating among adults 18-49 to give ABC an easy 10 p.m. hour win. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 11.67 million viewers and a 4.4 demo rating, both significantly down from last week. CBS’ “The Good Wife” averaged 5.96 million viewers for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.