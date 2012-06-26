TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Olympic Trials lead NBC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 25, 2012.

“America’s Got Talent” and some talented Americas led NBC to an easy overall win on Monday night, though FOX’s Gordon Ramsay double-bill was able to eke out a key demo win with an asterisk.

Meanwhile, “The Bachelorette” remains steady, but ABC and viewers may both forget the residents of “The Glass House” are there anymore.

For the night, FOX and NBC both averaged a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic (though NBC won the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. block shared by the two networks). ABC was third with a 1.9 rating, followed by CBS’ 1.2 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.1 key demo rating (and a 0 share).

Overall, NBC won Monday night by a comfortable margin with 7.81 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/8 share. There was a big drop to ABC’s 4.0/7 and 5.75 million viewers and FOX’s 3.2/5 and 5.44 million viewers. CBS was a close fourth with a 3.4/6 and 5.16 million viewers. The CW could muster only a 0.3/0 and 385,000 viewers for Monday primetime.

8 p.m. – The Olympic Trials, featuring swimming, averaged 6.95 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour overall for NBC, though the hour special was third among adults 18-49 with a 1.9 rating. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was second overall with 6.715 million viewers and second with a 2.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” won the hour with a 2.3 key demo rating and finished third with 5.52 million viewers overall. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 4.47 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s encore of “Breaking Pointe” averaged 555,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” built on its lead-in to averaged 10.41 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. That was far ahead of the 7.21 million viewers and 2.4 key demo rating for ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” FOX’s “MasterChef” averaged 5.35 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, beating the 5 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” On The CW, a repeat of “90210” averaged only 216,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” eked out a 10 p.m. overall win with 6.07 million viewers and won easily with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat averaged 6.01 million viewers (and won the 10:30 half-hour overall) along with a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Glass House” averaged 3.33 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating (edging out CBS by a hair), a drop from last Monday’s airing.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.