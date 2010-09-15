TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Parenthood’ premiere lead NBC on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 14, 2010.

The first part of the finale of “America’s Got Talent” was strong for NBC in Tuesday, boosting the season premiere of “Parenthood,” which thrived without competition.

Meanwhile, after a slew of strong launches last week, The CW had its second straight night of mixed returns.

Among adults 18-49, NBC won the night with a 2.8 rating, bettering the 2.3 rating for ABC. FOX was third in the key demographic with a 1.7 rating, with CBS’ 1.3 rating taking third. The CW’s 0.9 rating was fifth.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.479 million viewers to go with a 5.8 rating/10 share. CBS finished second with a 4.7/8. ABC’s 3.6/6 was third, just ahead of the 3.0/5 for FOX. The CW’s 1.2/2 was fifth.

CBS started the night in first overall with a 6.7/12 for an “NCIS” repeat. ABC’s “Wipeout” was second with a 4.4/8 and first in the key demographic with a 2.8 rating. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” was third with a 4.0/7, topping FOX’s “Glee” repeat. The CW’s return of “One Tree Hill” had a 1.3/2, averaging 2.18 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, up from the show’s May finale.

“America’s Got Talent” controlled the 9 p.m. hour with an 8.5/14 and a 3.8 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall. ABC’s “Wipeout” had a 3.4/5 for third overall and finished second in the demo. FOX’s repeat of “Glee” had a 3.0/5 for fourth. On The CW, the return of “Life Unexpected” had a 1.1/2, averaging 1.728 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, all barely below the numbers for the show’s April finale.

The premiere of “Parenthood” gave NBC the 10 p.m. hour, doing a 5.0/9, averaging 7.689 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating, though the episode took a big half-hour to half-hour drop. ABC’s “Final Witness” was second with a 3.1/5, while CBS’ “Fashion’s Night Out” drew an unimpressive 2.1/4.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.