TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ President Obama rule Tuesday

09.01.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 31, 2010.
On a night where programming was pushed out-of-synche by an televised address from President Barack Obama, NBC had no trouble dominating the ratings race with “America’s Got Talent.”
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating, bettering the 1.7 rating for ABC in the all-important demographic. FOX was third with a 1.3 rating, with CBS’ 1.1 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW following.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.497 million viewers to go with a 5.7 rating/10 share. CBS’ 4.7/8 was second, with ABC’s 2.9/5 a distant third. FOX finished fourth with a 2.4/4 and The CW’s 0.7/1 trailed.
All four major networks carried the Obama address for the first 15 minutes of the 8 p.m. hour. The CW, as per usual, chose not to care.
In that 8 p.m. hour, CBS’ Obama coverage and an “NCIS” repeat won the hour with a 4.8/8 overall. ABC’s Obama and a new “Wipeout” had a 3.9/7 for second overall and won the hour with a 2.1 demo rating. NBC’s Obama and “Minute to Win It” was third with a 3.7/6, beating FOX’s “Glee” repeat and Obama. On The CW, a “Plain Jane” repeat had a 0.8/1.
“America’s Got Talent” had a 6.4/10 and a 2.8 demo rating to dominate the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 5.2/8 for second overall. ABC’s “Wipeout” and “Shaq Vs” were second in the key demo and third overall with a 2.7/4. FOX’s two “Glee” repeats were fourth with a 2.5/4. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth.
NBC’s lead grew in the 10 p.m. hour as “America’s Got Talent” improved to a 6.9/12 and a 3.0 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Good Wife” repeats were second. ABC’s “Shaq Vs” and a “Primetime” special finished third with a 2.2/4 and second in the demo.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSBARACK OBAMANIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTuesdayTV RATINGSWipeout

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP