TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ President Obama rule Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 31, 2010.

On a night where programming was pushed out-of-synche by an televised address from President Barack Obama, NBC had no trouble dominating the ratings race with “America’s Got Talent.”

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating, bettering the 1.7 rating for ABC in the all-important demographic. FOX was third with a 1.3 rating, with CBS’ 1.1 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW following.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.497 million viewers to go with a 5.7 rating/10 share. CBS’ 4.7/8 was second, with ABC’s 2.9/5 a distant third. FOX finished fourth with a 2.4/4 and The CW’s 0.7/1 trailed.

All four major networks carried the Obama address for the first 15 minutes of the 8 p.m. hour. The CW, as per usual, chose not to care.

In that 8 p.m. hour, CBS’ Obama coverage and an “NCIS” repeat won the hour with a 4.8/8 overall. ABC’s Obama and a new “Wipeout” had a 3.9/7 for second overall and won the hour with a 2.1 demo rating. NBC’s Obama and “Minute to Win It” was third with a 3.7/6, beating FOX’s “Glee” repeat and Obama. On The CW, a “Plain Jane” repeat had a 0.8/1.

“America’s Got Talent” had a 6.4/10 and a 2.8 demo rating to dominate the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 5.2/8 for second overall. ABC’s “Wipeout” and “Shaq Vs” were second in the key demo and third overall with a 2.7/4. FOX’s two “Glee” repeats were fourth with a 2.5/4. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth.

NBC’s lead grew in the 10 p.m. hour as “America’s Got Talent” improved to a 6.9/12 and a 3.0 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Good Wife” repeats were second. ABC’s “Shaq Vs” and a “Primetime” special finished third with a 2.2/4 and second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.