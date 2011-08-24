TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ rises, helps NBC win Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 23, 2011.
Reversing several weeks of declines, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” got a solid upward bump this week and carried the network to Tuesday wins in most measures.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS tied for second with 1.5 ratings. FOX averaged a 0.8 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 rating.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.185 million viewers for the night, along with a 5.5 rating/9 share. Although CBS averaged a 5.6/9, the network finished second with 8.38 million viewers. ABC was a distant third with a 2.8/5 and 4.59 million viewers. FOX averaged a 1.5/2 and 2.45 million viewers, beating the 0.5/1 and 655,000 viewers for The CW.
[Univision averaged 3.81 million viewers for Tuesday primetime, plus a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49.]
8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 9.28 million viewers for “NCIS.” ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat was second overall with 6.19 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “It’s Worth What?”  was third for the hour with 4.315 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, both up a tick from last week. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 2.6 million viewers, while The CW’s “90210” averaged 791,000 viewers.
9 p.m. – The first hour of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” averaged 11.22 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall with 8.34 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Take the Money & Run” averaged 4.11 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, both up from last week. FOX’s “Glee” averaged nearly 2.3 million viewers, with The CW’s “Shedding for the Wedding” averaging 520,000.
10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” rose to 12.02 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “NCIS” averaged 7.52 million viewers in second. ABC’s “Combat Hospital” was third with 3.47 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

