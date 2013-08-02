TV Ratings: Another big ‘Big Brother’ leads CBS Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, August 1, 2013.

“Big Brother” matched last week’s season high and helped carry CBS to yet another easy Thursday ratings victory in all measures.

There was only minor fluctuation elsewhere, with “Wipeout” rising, “Rookie Blue” and “Hollywood Game Night” dipping and The CW attracting diminishing interest in the Young Hollywood Awards.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.8 rating for Thursday night, easily beating the 1.0 ratings for ABC and NBC in the key demographic. FOX’s 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.27 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/7 share for Thursday night. ABC’s 2.9/5 and 4.66 million viewers and the 4.04 million viewers and 2.6/5 for NBC followed. FOX averaged 1.63 million viewers and a 1.1/3, ahead of the 0.5/1 and 871,000 viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – Repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 7.19 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 to lead CBS in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Wipeout” averaged 4.43 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in second, beating the 3.83 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat. FOX’s repeat of “Glee” averaged 1.57 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, beating the 963,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for the first hour of the 15th Annual Young Hollywood Awards on The CW.

9 p.m. – “Big Brother” averaged 7.04 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, dominating the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Motive” was second with 4.475 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating, compared with NBC’s “The Winner Is,” which was third with 4.15 million viewers and second with a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX’s “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” repeat averaged 1.69 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. The CW’s Young Hollywood Awards slipped to 778,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating, as the telecast dropped with each half-hour.

10 p.m. – ABC won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.08 million viewers for “Rookie Blue,” coming in second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Elementary” was second with 4.57 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” was third with 4.135 million viewers and led with a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.