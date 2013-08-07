TV Ratings: Another Tuesday goes to ‘America’s Got Talent’ and NBC

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 6, 2013.

On a somewhat droopy Tuesday night, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” dominated its two hours and carried the network to victory in all key measures.

“AGT” and “So You Think You Can Dance” were both down on Tuesday, while The CW’s summer hit “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” was steady, though the network admits a certain number of baseball preemptions.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of the 1.3 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.0 key demo rating, the 0.9 key demo rating for CBS and the 0.6 key demo rating for The CW followed for Tuesday.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.43 million viewers an a 4.5 rating/7 share for Tuesday night. CBS was second with a 4.2/7 and 6.25 million viewers. FOX’s 2.5/4 and 4.04 million viewers nipped the 2.4/4 and 3.55 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged 1.63 million viewers and a 0.9/2.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 7.79 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat, which finished fourth with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second with 4.37 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” averaged 3.9 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 3.78 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” repeat. The CW’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” averaged 2.29 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 8.8 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat averaged 5.84 million viewers for second and finished fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” averaged 3.88 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, neck-and-neck with the 3.71 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.” The CW’s “Capture” averaged 972,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating in its second week.

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” closed primetime in first with 9.72 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 5.12 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, beating the 2.87 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.