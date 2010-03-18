TV Ratings: Another Wednesday goes to ‘Idol,’ ‘Human Target’

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, March 17, 2010.

With CBS’ Wednesday offerings in repeats, FOX had no trouble controlling both of its primetime hours with “Human Target” and “American Idol” and, thus, dominating the night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX posted a 4.5 rating, far ahead of the 1.8 rating for NBC and CBS’ 1.7 rating. The CW got a rare night in fourth with a 1.4 rating in the key demographic, leaving ABC in fifth with a 1.3 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 14 million viewers to go with an 8.2 rating/14 share. CBS’ 4.5/8 and the 4.4/8 for NBC followed. ABC’s 2.6/4 and The CW’s 2.1/4 trailed.

“Human Target” didn’t post huge numbers in the 8 p.m. hour for FOX, but it still earned a 4.8/9 and a 2.3 demo rating, both tops for the hour. NBC’s “Mercy” had a 3.7/7 to edge a repeat of “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and new “Gary Unmarried” on CBS. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” had a 2.6/5 and ended up tied with CBS for second in the key demographic. ABC’s season (series?) finale of “Scrubs” (2.3/4) and a repeat of “The Middle” (2.8/5) were fifth.

“American Idol” delivered an 11.6/19 for FOX in the 9 p.m. hour, also posting a 6.6 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” had a 4.9/8 to finish second for the hour. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was third, beating the 2.8/5 for repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” on ABC. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” (2.5/4) and “High Society” (0.9/1 and a drop from 1.7 to 0.5 in the demo) were fifth.

NBC’s new “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” had a 6.2/11 and a 2.8 rating in the demo, winning the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “CSI: NY” repeat was second. A new “Ugly Betty” on NBC limped along with a 2.3/4 and a 1.0 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.