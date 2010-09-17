TV Ratings: ‘Apprentice’ premiere stumbles as CBS repeats win Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, September 16, 2010.

It seems that America was not especially interested in bringing back “The Apprentice” with ordinary people. Facing virtually no competition on Thursday night, the Donald Trump reality show stumbled out of the gate, leaving CBS’ repeats in first for the night.

Meanwhile, over at The CW, both “The Vampire Diaries” and “Nikita” were down slightly from their premieres, with “Nikita” outdrawing its lead-in in total viewers for a second consecutive week. The network still spent its second straight (but probably last for a while) Thursday out of last place.

For the night, CBS averaged a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.8 rating, with NBC’s 1.4 rating following. The CW took fourth with a 1.3 rating, while FOX’s 0.7 rating trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 7.943 million viewers to go with a 5.1 rating/9 share. ABC’s 3.7/6 was second, with NBC taking third with a 2.8/5. The CW’s 2.0/4 was good for fourth, leaving FOX in fifth with a 1.7/3.

Two repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” carried the 8 p.m. hour for CBS, averaging a 5.0/9 and a 2.2 demo rating. ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat was second with a 3.8/7. Repeats of “The Office” had NBC in third. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had a 1.9/3, averaging 3.043 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating (third for the hour). FOX’s “Fringe” repeat was fifth with a 1.6/3.

CBS stayed in first at 9 p.. with a 5.3/9 and a 2.6 demo rating for two more “Big Bang Theory” repeats. ABC’s repeat of the “Grey’s Anatomy” finale was second wtih a 3.2/5. On NBC, the first hour of the “Apprentice” premiere had a 2.9/5, averaging under 4.56 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating. The CW finished fourth as “Nikita” improved to a 2.1/4 and 3.36 million viewers, though it slipped to a 1.2 demo rating. A second repeat of “Fringe” on FOX finished fifth.

A repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with a 5.1/9. While ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat was second overall, it won the hour in the demo with a 1.9 rating. The second hour of “The Apprentice” on NBC improved very slightly to a 3.2/6 with 4.784 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, all good for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.