TV Ratings: ‘Arrow’ returns up, ‘Black-ish’ rises, ‘Stalker’ falls on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 8, 2014.

Week-to-week gains for the third episode of “Black-ish,” a rarity in today's TV landscape, helped ABC eke out a slim key demo victory on Wednesday night. And although it slipped from its premiere, “Stalker” still helped CBS cruise to overall victory.

Although the drop for “Stalker” probably could have been worse — its “Criminal Minds” lead-in also slipped — the freshman drama went from tying last year's “CSI” launch in its premiere to follow below the former time period occupant.

Wednesday also saw a drop below The Mulaney Line for FOX's troubled “Red Band Society,” as well as tiny dips for all three NBC dramas.

“Survivor: San Juan Del Sur” rose a hair for CBS, while “Modern Family” was up in viewers but down in the key demo.

Over on The CW, “Arrow” got off to a fine start for its third season, up from both last year's premiere and last year's finale, maybe the most interesting piece of the network's Wednesday was the nearly 2.1 million viewers who caught an encore of “The Flash,” an encore audience that comfortably topped audience for “The Vampire Diaries” or “The Originals.”

Let's get down to the Fast Nationals…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.2 rating for Wednesday night, edging out CBS' 2.1 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.5 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 1.1 key demo rating. The CW's 0.8 key demo rating trailed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.38 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for Wednesday night, well ahead of the 7.62 million viewers and 5.1/9 for NBC. ABC was a close third with 7.22 million viewers and a 4.5/8 for ABC. FOX's 2.1/3 and 3.33 million viewers finished fourth, beating the 2.44 million viewers and 1.5/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Survivor: San Juan Del Sur” started primetime in first with 9.52 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “Mysteries of Laura” was second overall with 8.535 million viewers, but fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and second in the key demo with “The Middle” (7.35 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “The Goldbergs” (6.97 million and a 2.2 key demo). FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” limped along in fourth with 3.77 million viewers and third with a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, “Arrow” averaged 2.79 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in its premiere, beating “Mysteries of Laura” among adults 18-34.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” led the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.49 million viewers and finished second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and won the hour in the key demo with “Modern Family” (10.07 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo) and “Black-ish” (7.95 million and a 2.8 key demo). NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” averaged 7.65 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for third. Over on FOX, “Red Band Society” averaged 2.89 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, just ahead of the 2.09 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for The CW's “Flash” encore.

10 p.m. – “Stalker” completed CBS' primetime sweep with 8.13 million viewers and also won the hour with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago PD” was second overall with 6.69 million viewers and slipped into a tie for second in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. ABC's “Nashville” also did a 1.5 key demo rating and finished third with 5.48 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.