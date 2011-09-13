TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor Pad’ finale trumps ‘Gaga,’ Miss Universe on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 12, 2011.

The last Monday of the summer doldrums went to ABC, with the finale of “Bachelor Pad” topping NBC’s Miss Universe coverage and The CW’s “Gaga By Gaultier” special, running neck-and-neck with “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.3 rating, tops in the coveted demographic. FOX was second with a 1.8 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.2 rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.5 rating for the night.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.07 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/7 share for the night. NBC was second with a 3.2/5 and 4.93 million viewers, just ahead of FOX’s 2.9/4 and 4.56 million viewers. CBS was close behind with a 2.8/4 and 4.18 million viewers. The CW’s 0.9/1 and 1.21 million viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – “Bachelor Pad” kicked off primetime in first with 7.37 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 8 p.m. hour. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat averaged 4.38 million viewers in second, beating the 4.05 million viewers for CBS’ US Open overrun and “How I Met Your Mother.” FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” repeat averaged 3.36 million viewers for the hour. The CW’s “Gaga by Gaultier” special averaged 1.44 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, which may not sound like a lot, but it was the network’s biggest audience since the “Supernatural” finale back in May.

9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.03 million viewers for “Bachelor Pad,” which came in second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” averaged 5.76 million viewers for second, winning the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating. NBC’s Miss Universe Pageant coverage averaged 4.87 million viewers for this, along with a 1.4 key demo rating. CBS’ comedy repeats averaged 4.24 million viewers. The CW’s Fall Preview Special averaged 968,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – Yet another “Bachelor Pad” hour averaged 6.82 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for ABC. NBC’s Miss Universe coverage averaged 5.54 million viewers, beating the 4.24 million viewers for CBS’ “Mike & Molly” overrun and “Hawaii Five-0.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.