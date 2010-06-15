TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette,’ CBS repeats lead Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 14, 2010.

“The Bachelorette” was up for ABC, helping the network stand as Monday’s top network in the key demographic, but a steady stream of repeats helped CBS tenuously main its position as TV’s most watched network.

Meanwhile, FOX’s “Lie to Me” improved over last week’s performance, but in less encouraging news, FOX’s “The Good Guys” and NBC’s “Persons Unknown” both slipped.

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.3 rating in the key 18-49 demo, beating the 1.9 rating for CBS. FOX was third with a 1.6 rating, nipping the 1.5 rating for NBC. The CW’s 0.3 rating was comfortably in fifth.

Overall, ABC averaged a 4.9 rating/8 share, nipping the 4.8/8 for CBS, but CBS averaged an estimated 7.48 million viewers compared to the 7.37 million viewers for ABC. FOX’s 3.3/6 was third, beating the 2.4/4 for NBC. The CW was fifth with a 0.5/1.

ABC started things off in first with a 5.2/9 and a 2.3 demo rating for “The Bachelorette.” FOX’s “Lie to Me” finished second with a 3.9/7 and a 2.0 demo rating, up by nearly 400,000 viewers from last week. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” finished a close third. NBC’s repeat of “Last Comic Standing” was fourth with a 2.2/4, bettering the 0.5/1 for The CW’s “90210” repeat.

“The Bachelorette” improved to a 5.8/10 and a 2.8 demo rating in its second hour to give the 9 p.m. hour to ABC. CBS finished a close second with a 5.7/9 and a 2.5 demo rating for “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” repeats, with “Two and a Half Men” actually averaging more viewers in its half-hour. NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” had a 2.8/5 for third, edging the 2.7/4 for FOX’s “The Good Guys” in fourth. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat had a 0.4/1 for fifth.

CBS moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with a 5.0/9 for a “CSI: Miami” repeat. ABC’s “True Beauty” was second overall with a 3.6/6 and won the hour with a 1.9 demo rating. NBC’s “Persons Unknown” had a 2.1/4 for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.