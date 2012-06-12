TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ lift ABC, FOX to Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 11, 2012.

With NBC benching “America’s Got Talent” and “American Ninja Warrior” for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup, competing reality shows on ABC and FOX got a boost. “Hell’s Kitchen” rose to help FOX easily take Monday among young viewers, while “The Bachelorette” rose to give ABC a win overall.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.7 rating for the night, far ahead of the 1.9 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.6 rating and the 1.4 rating for CBS followed. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 6.575 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share to claim Monday primetime. FOX was a close second with just over 6 million viewers and a 3.4/6, edging out CBS’ 5.67 million and 3.8/6. NBC’s 2.6/4 and 4.14 million viewers finished fourth, with The CW averaging a 0.4/1 and 583,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.19 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” started primetime in first overall for ABC with 7.09 million viewers, coming in second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second with 6.16 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 5.19 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for CBS. NBC’s hockey coverage was fourth overall with 4.49 million viewers and third with a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW’s encore of “Breaking Pointe” averaged 725,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “The Bachelorette” rose to 7.57 million viewers to win 9 p.m. and finished a close second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” finished second overall with 6.12 million viewers and fourth in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. “MasterChef,” also up from last week, averaged 5.84 million viewers for third and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. NBC’s Stanley Cup coverage slipped to 3.93 million viewers and remained third with a 1.6 key demo rating. An encore of “The Catalina” gave The CW 441,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 5.71 million viewers for a “Hawaii Five-0” repeat, which came in second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second with 5.06 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s Stanley Cup broadcast won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating and finished third overall with 4.02 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.