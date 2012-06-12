TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ lift ABC, FOX to Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 11, 2012.
With NBC benching “America’s Got Talent” and “American Ninja Warrior” for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup, competing reality shows on ABC and FOX got a boost. “Hell’s Kitchen” rose to help FOX easily take Monday among young viewers, while “The Bachelorette” rose to give ABC a win overall.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.7 rating for the night, far ahead of the 1.9 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.6 rating and the 1.4 rating for CBS followed. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for Monday.
Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 6.575 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share to claim Monday primetime. FOX was a close second with just over 6 million viewers and a 3.4/6, edging out CBS’ 5.67 million and 3.8/6. NBC’s 2.6/4 and 4.14 million viewers finished fourth, with The CW averaging a 0.4/1 and 583,000 viewers.
[Univision averaged 3.19 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]
8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” started primetime in first overall for ABC with 7.09 million viewers, coming in second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second with 6.16 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 5.19 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for CBS. NBC’s hockey coverage was fourth overall with 4.49 million viewers and third with a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW’s encore of “Breaking Pointe” averaged 725,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo.
9 p.m. – The second hour of “The Bachelorette” rose to 7.57 million viewers to win 9 p.m. and finished a close second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” finished second overall with 6.12 million viewers and fourth in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. “MasterChef,” also up from last week, averaged 5.84 million viewers for third and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating. NBC’s Stanley Cup coverage slipped to 3.93 million viewers and remained third with a 1.6 key demo rating. An encore of “The Catalina” gave The CW 441,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 5.71 million viewers for a “Hawaii Five-0” repeat, which came in second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat was second with 5.06 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s Stanley Cup broadcast won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating and finished third overall with 4.02 million viewers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
NBC (and the NHL) have to really hate those numbers. Neither team was expected to draw, but considering last year’s deciding game drew a 5.7 overnight rating with only one American team, that’s a huge dropoff.
John – While they won’t be great, numbers for the actual game itself (rather than time period data) will be better than that, when you consider that the LA market watched the game from 5 to 8 and isn’t measured in the primetime figures. But no, NBC can’t love those numbers at all…
-Daniel