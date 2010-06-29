TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ keeps building for ABC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 28, 2010.

ABC’s latest installment of “The Bachelorette” is continuing to build as the summer progresses, with this week’s episode pushing the network to easy Monday night wins.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.7 rating, far ahead of the 1.8 rating for CBS. FOX’s 1.6 rating and the 1.4 rating for NBC followed in the all-important demographic. The CW’s 0.3 rating was fifth.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.11 million viewers to go with a 5.3 rating/9 share. CBS was second with a 4.5/8. FOX’s 3.1/5 and the 2.4/4 for NBC followed, leaving The CW in fifth with a 0.5/1.

ABC started the night in first with a 6.1/11 for “The Bachelorette,” which also did a 3.0 demo rating to easily claim the hour. FOX’s “Lie to Me” finished second with a 3.6/6, topping CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.” NBC moved “Persons Unknown” to 8 p.m. and did a 1.9/3, slightly lower than its recent 10 p.m. performances. The CW’s “90210” repeat was fifth with a 0.5/1.

“The Bachelorette” improved to a 6.4/11 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour, also winning the hour with a 3.3 demo rating. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” did a 5.4/9 for second. FOX’s “The Good Guys” had a 2.6/4 for third, nipping the 2.4/4 for NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat was fifth.

CBS’ “CSI: Miami” moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with a 4.8/8, though CBS finished third in the key demo. ABC’s “True Beauty” was second overall and second in the demo. NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” improved to a 2.8/5 and won the hour in the demo with a 1.8 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.