TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ keeps rising for ABC Monday

07.13.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, July 12, 2010.
Numbers for “The Bachelorette” keep rising and with that audience growth comes a widening Monday margin-of-victory for ABC in the ratings race, even as numbers for “True Beauty” fail to get a similar bump.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.6 rating, easily topping the 1.8 rating for CBS. NBC and FOX tied for third in the key demographic with a 1.4 rating. The CW’s 0.3 rating was a distant fifth.
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 8.03 million viewers to go with a 5.2 rating/9 share. CBS was well back in second with a 4.1/7, topping the 3.2/5 for NBC. FOX’s 2.9/5 was fourth, leaving The CW in fifth with a 0.5/1.
“The Bachelorette” controlled the early evening for ABC starting at 8 p.m. with a 5.9/10 and a 2.9 demo rating. FOX’s “Lie to Me” was second with a 3.5/6 and second in the demo. A repeat of “America’s Got Talent” finished third for NBC. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” repeats were fourth with a 3.1/5. The CW’s “90210” repeat had a 0.6/1 for fifth.
The second hour of “The Bachelorette” improved to a 6.5/10 and a 3.2 demo rating for ABC. That easily held off the 4.9/8 for CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory.” NBC’s new “Last Comic Standing” turned in a 2.9/5 for third. On FOX, a new “The Good Guys” was fourth with a 2.2/4 and a 1.1 demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat trailed.
A repeat of “CSI: Miami” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with a  4.3/7. ABC’s “True Beauty” was second with a 3.4/6 and narrowly won the hour with a 1.7 rating in the key demo. NBC’s “Dateline” was a close third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

