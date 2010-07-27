TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’-related specials carry ABC

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 26, 2010

ABC’s “The Bachelorette: Men Tell All” special dropped from last week’s regular episode, but was still more than enough to give the Alphabet the nightly ratings win, with 7.9 million viewers overall, a 5./9 rating/share in households, and a 2.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.

CBS’ repeats were the next most-watched (6.5 million), followed by NBC (4.9 million), FOX (4.5 million) and, way in the distance, the CW (814 thousand).

At 8, “The Bachelorette” led in all measures, including 8.8 million viewers. FOX’s “Lie to Me” was second with 5.5 million, “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” repeats combined to average 4.9 million for CBS, an “America’s Got Talent” repeat drew 4.7 million for NBC, and a “90210” repeat got 978,000.

“The Bachelorette” again dominated at 9 (8.9 million), folowed by “Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory” repeats on CBS (8.2 million), “Last Comic Standing” on NBC (4.5 million), Fox’s struggling “The Good Guys” (3.6 million), and a “Gossip Girl” repeat (650,000).

A “Bachelorette”-themed episode of “20/20” led the 10 o’clock hour in the 18-49 demo with a 1.8, but its 6 million viewers were edged out by the 6.2 million for a “CSI: Miami” repeat. “Dateline NBC” was third with 5.4 million.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.