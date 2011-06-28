TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ rises for ABC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 27, 2011.

This week’s installment of “The Bachelorette” posted slight gains, boosting “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” and carrying ABC on Monday night.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.4 rating for the night, topping FOX’s 1.6 rating and the 1.3 ratings for CBS and NBC in the key demographic. The CW averaged a 0.2 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.49 million viewers and a 5.1 rating/9 share. NBC was second with a 3.7/6 and 5.68 million viewers, nipping the 3.5/6 and 5.22 million viewers for CBS. FOX’s 2.4/4 and 4.045 million viewers finished fourth on the night, while The CW averaged 0.4/1 and 596,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” started primetime with 7.74 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 5.8 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for second, beating CBS’ episodes of “How I Met Your Mother,” which averaged 4.02 million. FOX’s repeat of last week’s “MasterChef” averaged 3.07 million viewers in fourth. On The CW, “90210” averaged 785,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “The Bachelorette” improved to 8.34 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour, the show’s biggest audience and demo for the hour since June 6. CBS was second overall with 5.81 million viewers for “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly.” On FOX, a new “MasterChef” averaged 5.02 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, slightly up from last week in viewers, but slightly down in the demo. NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” averaged 4.84 million viewers for fourth. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” pulled in 406,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – NBC’s new “Law & Order: Los Angeles” barely won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 6.4 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” averaged 6.39 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.3 key demo rating. CBS was third with the 5.84 million viewers for “Hawaii Five-0.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.