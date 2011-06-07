TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ up, ‘Weight Loss’ down for ABC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 6, 2011.

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” saw big week-to-week gains, making up for a drop from “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and keeping the network in control on Monday night.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.4 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 1.4 rating for CBS followed. NBC was fourth with a 1.0 rating, while The CW had a 0.2 rating for the night.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.24 million viewers to go with a 4.8 rating/8 share for the night. CBS was second with a 3.7/6 and 5.76 million viewers, which beat the 3.2/5 and 4.87 million viewers for NBC. FOX’s 2.3/4 and 3.88 million viewers took fourth, while The CW’s 0.4/1 and 624,000 viewers trailed.

8 p.m. – Hour One of “The Bacherlorette” gave ABC an estimated 7.7 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to control the 8 p.m. slot. CBS’ two episodes of “How I Met Your Mother” averaged 4.635 million viewers for second overall. FOX kicked off the second season of “MasterChef” with 4.33 million viewers and a second-place 1.8 demo rating in the key demo. [That was way below last July’s “MasterChef” launch, though that premiere had a strong “Hell’s Kitchen” lead-in, so it isn’t a particularly fair comparison.] NBC’s “Minute To Win It” repeat was fourth with 3.89 million viewers. On The CW, “90210” drew 653,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – In its second hour, “The Bachelorette” improved to 8.32 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating for ABC. “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” brought 6.14 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating to CBS for second. NBC was third with a new-to-NBC episode of “Criminal Minds” drawing 4.52 million viewers. FOX’s “House” averaged 3.425 million viewers and beat the 596,000 viewers for The CW.

10 p.m. – CBS moved into first place overall for the 10 p.m. hour with 6.5 million viewers for “Hawaii Five-0.” NBC’s new episode of “Law & Order: Los Angeles” averaged 6.19 million viewers and tied with CBS for second with a 1.3 demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” fell to 5.7 million viewers in its second week, but still won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

