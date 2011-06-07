TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ up, ‘Weight Loss’ down for ABC Monday

06.07.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, June 6, 2011.
Â 
ABC’s “The Bachelorette” saw big week-to-week gains, making up for a drop from “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and keeping the network in control on Monday night.
Â 
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.4 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 1.4 rating for CBS followed. NBC was fourth with a 1.0 rating, while The CW had a 0.2 rating for the night.
Â 
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.24 million viewers to go with a 4.8 rating/8 share for the night. CBS was second with a 3.7/6 and 5.76 million viewers, which beat the 3.2/5 and 4.87 million viewers for NBC. FOX’s 2.3/4 and 3.88 million viewers took fourth, while The CW’s 0.4/1 and 624,000 viewers trailed.
Â 
8 p.m. – Hour One of “The Bacherlorette” gave ABC an estimated 7.7 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to control the 8 p.m. slot. CBS’ two episodes of “How I Met Your Mother” averaged 4.635 million viewers for second overall. FOX kicked off the second season of “MasterChef” with 4.33 million viewers and a second-place 1.8 demo rating in the key demo. [That was way below last July’s “MasterChef” launch, though that premiere had a strong “Hell’s Kitchen” lead-in, so it isn’t a particularly fair comparison.] NBC’s “Minute To Win It” repeat was fourth with 3.89 million viewers. On The CW, “90210” drew 653,000 viewers.
Â 
9 p.m. – In its second hour, “The Bachelorette” improved to 8.32 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating for ABC. “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” brought 6.14 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating to CBS for second. NBC was third with a new-to-NBC episode of “Criminal Minds” drawing 4.52 million viewers. FOX’s “House” averaged 3.425 million viewers and beat the 596,000 viewers for The CW.
Â 
10 p.m. – CBS moved into first place overall for the 10 p.m. hour with 6.5 million viewers for “Hawaii Five-0.” NBC’s new episode of “Law & Order: Los Angeles” averaged 6.19 million viewers and tied with CBS for second with a 1.3 demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” fell to 5.7 million viewers in its second week, but still won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating.
Â 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSExtreme Makeover Weight Loss EditionMASTERCHEFMondayNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTHE BACHELORETTETV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP