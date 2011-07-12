TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette,’ ‘Weight Loss,’ maintain Monday hold for ABC

07.12.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, July 11, 2011.
“The Bachelorette” and “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” helped ABC sweep the primetime hours on Monday, maintaining the network’s long-standing control over the night.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.3 rating, topping FOX’s 1.7 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.2 rating and the 1.1 rating for NBC followed, while The CW averaged a 0.3 rating.
Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.14 million viewers and a 4.8 rating/8 share. NBC averaged 4.93 million viewers to edge out the 4.85 million viewers for CBS. FOX averaged 3.99 million viewers for fourth. The CW drew 650,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” averaged 7.54 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 8 p.m. hour for ABC. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was second with nearly 6.2 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. CBS finished third with 4.13 million viewers for “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly,” while FOX’s “MasterChef” repeat was fourth with 3 million viewers. The CW averaged 768,000 viewers for “90210.”
9 p.m. – In its second hour, “The Bachelorette” was up to 8.42 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating for ABC. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 5.58 million viewers for second overall. On FOX, “MasterChef” drew 4.99 million viewers for third overall and a 2.2 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” was fourth with 3.97 million viewers. On The CW, “Gossip Girl” averaged 532,000 viewers.
10 p.m. – ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” averaged 5.45 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, both down from the show’s last original airing, but both enough to win the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat averaged 4.84 million viewers for second, beating the 4.635 million viewers for NBC’s “Law & Order: Los Angeles.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

