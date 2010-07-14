TV Ratings: Baseball makes FOX a Tuesday All-Star

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 13, 2010.

Baseball’s All-Star Game, featuring the first National League victory since Hector was a pup, was a solid ratings performer for FOX, giving the network comfortable wins for Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, NBC got strong numbers from a two-hour “America’s Got Talent,” getting a performance that would have won most summer nights.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.4 rating, topping the 2.6 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.8 rating and the 1.3 rating for CBS followed. That kept The CW in fifth place with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.105 million viewers to go with a 6.8 rating/12 share. NBC was second with a 5.3/9, edging the 5.1/9 for CBS. ABC’s 3.2/6 was fourth and The CW finished fifth with a 0.5/1.

FOX swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with a 6.7/12 for the All-Star Game, which also did a 3.3 rating in the demo. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” was a close second with a 6.6/12. A “Wipeout” repeat had a 4.3/8 for ABC in third, comfortably ahead of the 2.6/5 for NBC’s new “Losing it with Jillian.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat was fifth.

The All-Star Game stayed in first at 9 p.m. with a 7.0/11 and a 3.5 demo rating for FOX. NBC made things close with a 6.5/11 and a 3.2 demo rating for “America’s Got Talent.” CBS was third with an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat, which was far ahead of the 2.2/4 for ABC’s “Downfall.” The CW was fifth with a 0.4/1 for a repeat of “Life Unexpected.”

With FOX going off the clock in the 10 p.m. hour, NBC moved into first with a 6.9/12 and a 3.4 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was second overall and third in the demo. ABC’s “Primetime: Family Secrets” was third overall with a 3.1/5 and second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.