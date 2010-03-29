TV Ratings: Basketball boosts ‘Boss,’ buoys CBS Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 28, 2010.

The Elite Eight showdown between Duke and Baylor, tight until the waning seconds, carried 30 minutes into primetime for much of the country, giving CBS’ full Sunday lineup a boost and carrying the network to easy ratings wins.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged an estimated 4.0 rating, easily beating the 2.2 rating for FOX and NBC’s 2.1 rating. ABC’s 1.5 rating was fourth in the key demographic.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 14.47 million viewers to go with an 8.6 rating/14 share. NBC was a distant second with a 3.9/6, with ABC’s 3.6/6 right behind. FOX trailed with a 2.6/4.

In the 7 p.m. hour, CBS’ basketball coverage and the first half of “60 Minutes” did a 9.8/17 and a 4.2 demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with a 4.0/7, with NBC’s “Dateline” not far off. FOX’s two episodes of “‘Til Death” had a 1.5/3 for fourth.

CBS stayed in first at 8 p.m. with the 7.8/13 for “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race.” ABC’s repeat of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second for the hour. NBC’s “Minute To Win It” had a 3.3/5 for third, beating the 3.1/5 for FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show,” though FOX was second for the hour in the key demo.

The end of “The Amazing Race” and the start of “Undercover Boss” had an 8.5/13 and a 4.6 demo rating for CBS in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second with a 4.2/6. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” repeat nipped the 3.2/5 for FOX’s “Family Guy” and “Sons of Tucson,” though “Family Guy” beat the ABC repeat.

CBS stayed in first in the 10 p.m. hour with an 8.2/14 for the end of “Undercover Boss” (the 9.9/16 for the first half-hour) and the start of “Cold Case” (the 6.5/11 for the second half-hour). NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” had a 4.9/8 for second and beat CBS in the key demo for the 10:30 half-hour. ABC’s repeat of “Castle” was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.