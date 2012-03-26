TV Ratings: Basketball helps CBS hold off ABC, ‘Once Upon a Time’ on Sunday

03.26.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 25, 2012.
The ending of the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Kansas and North Carolina tip-toed into Sunday primetime and gave CBS the boost it needed to hold off second place ABC, which was led by “Once Upon a Time.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.3 rating, edging out ABC’s 2.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.7 rating and the 1.4 rating for NBC followed.
Overall, CBS had a bit more of a cushion, averaging a 6.5 rating/11 share to go with 10.16 million viewers for Sunday primetime, beating the 7.48 million viewers and 4.6/8 for ABC. NBC was third with a 4.2/7 and 6.41 million viewers, well ahead of FOX’s 2.2/4 and 3.74 million viewers.
[Univision averaged 2.94 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday night.]
7 p.m. – CBS’ NCAA overrun was around 18 minutes for the Eastern and Central time zones and helped boost “60 Minutes to 11.99 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with 6.05 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 5.64 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX was a distant second in the key demo and fourth overall with a “Simpsons” repeat (2.34 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating) and a new “The Cleveland Show” (3.14 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating).
8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race” (and a chunk of “60 Minutes”) won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.85 million viewers and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 8.67 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.8 key demo rating, still strong numbers, though the drama has yet to fully bounce back since the shift to Daylight Savings Time. NBC’s “Harry’s Law” averaged a very respectable 8.03 million viewers and a not-even-slightly-respectable 0.8 key demo rating. FOX was a distant fourth overall and third in the key demo with a “Simpsons” repeat (4.12 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating) and a new “Bob’s Burgers” (encouragingly holding its own with 3.96 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating). 
9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.32 million viewers for “The Good Wife” (and “The Amazing Race”), which was third with a 1.9  rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” averaged 8.71 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.6 key demo rating. There was a drop to NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” with 5.36 million viewers and a fourth place 1.5 key demo rating. FOX’s “Family Guy” repeat (4.615 million and a 2.1 key demo) and a new “American Dad” (4.27 million and a 2.0 key demo) were second in the demo and fourth overall.
10 p.m. – “CSI: Miami” (and “The Good Wife”) won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 9.47 million viewers and finished third with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was up slightly from last week with 6.62 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. Also getting a small bump was ABC’s “GCB,” which averaged 6.49 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

Around The Web

TAGS60 minutesCELEBRITY APPRENTICEDESPERATE HOUSEWIVESGCBGood WifeNIELSEN RATINGSONCE UPON A TIMERATINGSSundayTHE AMAZING RACETV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP