TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang,’ ‘Men’ repeats control another Monday for CBS

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 30, 2010.

Although ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” eked out a win to start the night, CBS’ repeats controlled the rest of the evening, with “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” particularly dominant in the 9 p.m. hour.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 2.0 rating, edging out the 1.8 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 1.3 rating for NBC followed relatively closely. The CW was fifth for the night with a 0.4 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.85 million viewers to go with a 4.5 rating/7 share. ABC’s 3.6/6 and the 3.4/6 for NBC followed. FOX’s 2.9/5 and the 0.6/1 for The CW brought up the rear.

“Bachelor Pad” pulled off an 8 p.m. hour win for ABC doing a 4.0/7 and also a 1.9 demo rating. CBS was second with a 3.6/6, just beating the 3.4/6 for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat. FOX’s repeat of “House” was fourth with a 2.5/4, with The CW’s “90210” repeat in fifth.

CBS moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 5.7/9 and a 2.7 demo rating for “Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory” repeats. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” was up to a 4.1/7 in its second hour. FOX’s new “Lie to Me” had a 3.3/5 for third, topping NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat had a 0.6/1 for fifth.

A “CSI: Miami” repeat had a 4.1/7 and a 1.6 demo rating to win 10 p.m. for CBS. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with a 3.7/6, while ABC’s “Dating in the Dark” was third with a 2.6/4.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.