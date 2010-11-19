TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang,’ ‘Mentalist’ keep CBS on top on Thursday

11.19.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 18, 2010.
“The Mentalist” ruled as Thursday’s most-watched program, while “The Big Bang Theory” tied for the top slot in the important young-adult demos, helping CBS win the night in both measures.
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.3 rating, nipping the 3.1 rating for ABC in the coveted demographic. FOX’s 2.3 rating and the 2.2 rating for NBC were close behind. The CW was fifth with a 1.1 rating.
Overall, CBS was in complete control with an estimated 13.5 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/14 share. ABC was second with a 5.7/9 and 8.98 million viewers. FOX’s 4.4/7 and 7.17 million finished third, topping the 3.0/5 and 4.904 million viewers for NBC. The CW’s 2.0/3 and 3.21 million viewers finished fifth.
[Note: Before you start being amazed at the strong performance by CW repeats, the netlet’s regular programming was preempted in both Miami and Chicago for NFL coverage.]
8 p.m. — CBS started the night in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (13.095 million viewers and a 4.3 demo rating) and “$#*! My Dad Says” (10.28 million viewers and a 3.1 demo). FOX’s “Bones” was second with 9.4 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating, both up from last week. ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” was third with 7.44 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, far better than ABC’s normal numbers in this time slot. NBC’s “Community” (4.4 million and a 1.9 demo) and “30 Rock” (5.16 million and a 2.3 demo) came in fourth. The CW’s inflated “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 3.135 million viewers.
9 p.m. — “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” helped CBS stay in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 14.16 million viewers, though the procedural was third for the hour in the key demo. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was second overall with 11.4 million viewers and a first in the demo with a 4.3 rating. NBC’s “The Office” (7.24 million viewers and a 3.7 demo) and “Outsourced” (5.49 million viewers and a 2.7 demo) were third. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 4.93 million viewers and a  1.9 demo rating in fourth. The CW’s football-inflated “Nikita” repeat was fifth.
10 p.m. — “The Mentalist” averaged 14.66 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour overall and also won the hour in the key demo with a 3.0 rating, ending ABC’s two-week streak on top with young viewers. “Private Practice” gave ABC 8.095 million viewers and a 2.9 demo rating. After a couple weeks of minor increases, NBC’s “The Apprentice” drooped to 3.57 million viewers in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

