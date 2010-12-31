TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang,’ ‘Mentalist’ let CBS rule All-Repeat Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, December 30, 2010.

Presumably if anybody was watching TV on Thursday night, they were watching live sporting events on cable, as the repeat-laden evening generated solid numbers for CBS and negligible ratings for everybody else.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.8 rating, tops in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.2 rating and the 1.1 rating for FOX weren’t far off. ABC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.4 rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.09 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/10 share. FOX was a distant second with a 3.2/6 and 4.87 million viewers. ABC’s 2.2/4 and 3.56 million viewers topped NBC’s 1.9/3 and 3.14 million viewers. That left The CW in fifth with a 0.8/1 and 1.26 million viewers.

8 p.m. — CBS swept the primetime hours starting at 8 p.m. with “The Big Bang Theory” (9.06 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49) and “$#!* My Dad Says” (7.26 million and a 1.8 demo rating). FOX’s “Bones” repeat averaged 5.205 million viewers, beating the 4.92 million viewers for ABC’s second “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” airing this week. NBC’s “Community” and “30 Rock” repeats were fourth with 2.88 million viewers, comfortably ahead of the 1.18 million viewers for a CW “Vampire Diaries” repeat.

9 p.m. — A “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat averaged 9.19 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating to win the 9 p.m. hour. FOX’s second “Bones” repeat averaged 4.54 million viewers for second overall and finished third in the demo. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Outsourced” averaged 3.55 million viewers for third overall and finished a close second in the key demo. ABC was fourth with 3.035 million viewers for a “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat. The CW’s “Nikita” repeat was fifth with 1.33 million viewers.

10 p.m. — The night’s most-watched repeat was CBS’ “The Mentalist” with 9.93 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC was a distant second with repeats of “Outsourced” and “The Office” averaging 2.99 million viewers. ABC’s “Private Practice” repeat was third with 2.74 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

