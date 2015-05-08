TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ finale, ‘Scandal’ lead Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, May 7, 2015.

The latest series finale for “The Big Bang Theory” was down steeply from last year, but still ranked as Thursday's top show in all measures, leading CBS to overall victory. CBS could, however, only tie for the lead in the key demo as “Scandal” ruled its hour and gave ABC a share of the nightly crown.

After getting two weeks of inflation out of its latest death, ABC's “Grey's Anatomy” has settled back in around its series averages.

Meanwhile, a two-hour block of “Bones” recovered a bit from last week's dip below The Mulaney Line, while “Blacklist” was also up from last week.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both posted a 1.8 rating for Thursday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX was a distant third for the night with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by the 0.9 key demo rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for Thursday.

Overall, CBS dominated Thursday primetime averaging an estimated 8.42 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/10 share, topping ABC's 6.53 million viewers and 4.6/8. NBC's 4.99 million viewers and 3.3/6 beat FOX's 2.8/5 and 4.52 million viewers. And, at a great distance back, The CW averaged 1.14 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with the “Big Bang Theory” finale (14.315 million and a 3.5 key demo rating) and “The Odd Couple” (8.51 million and a 1.8 key demo). [Last year's “Big Bang Theory” finale did 16.3 million viewers and a 4.8 key demo rating in Fast Nationals.] ABC's “Grey's Anatomy” was second with 7.88 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “Bones” averaged 4.68 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in its first hour, beating the 3.31 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat. The CW's “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 1.31 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Scandal” took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.45 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second with another new episode of “The Odd Couple” (series lows 7.03 million and a 1.5 key demo) and a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (6.91 million and a 1.4 key demo). NBC's “The Blacklist” averaged 6.75 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, ahead of the 4.36 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for the second hour of FOX's “Bones.” The CW's “Reign” averaged 964,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS reclaimed the lead in the 10 p.m. hour with 6.88 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “Elementary.” NBC's “Dateline” was second with 4.92 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 4.26 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “American Crime.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.