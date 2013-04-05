TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ leads CBS Thursday, while ‘Hannibal’ premiere struggles

Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 4, 2013.
“American Idol” had its first positive week-to-week news in a while, but still got crushed by CBS’ “The Big Theory,” which was also up from its last airing and let the network to Thursday wins in all measures.
In a competitive 10 p.m. hour, NBC’s “Hannibal” came in 20 percent below last spring’s launch for “Awake,” though it had tough competition from “Scandal” and “Elementary.” “Awake,” in contrast, premiered against repeats and with a better lead-in than last night’s dismal Thursday premiere for “Go In.” Oh and “Hannibal” did far better than “Do No Harm.” So there’s that.
And for the second consecutive week — “Raising Hope” last week and “New Girl” this week — a FOX had a lesser performance among young viewers with “American Idol” as its lead-in than it had in its prior regularly scheduled Tuesday performance.
For the night, CBS averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 2.3 rating for second, holding off ABC’s 2.2 key demo rating. NBC’s 1.4 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW followed.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.29 million viewers and an 8.3 rating/13 share, easily topping FOX’s 4.8/8 and 7.73 million viewers. ABC’s 4.7/8 and 6.87 million viewers finished third, doubling the 2.1/3 and 3.3 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 955,000 viewers for a night of repeats.
8 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” (16.785 million and a 4.9 key demo) and “Two and a Half Men” (13.58 million and a 3.8 key demo) had no trouble winning their slots and giving the 8 p.m. hour to CBS. “American Idol” averaged 11.275 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49, which is low by “Idol” standards, but still up from last week. ABC’s “Wife Swap” averaged 4.1 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Community” averaged 2.41 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for a series low and lead into 2.92 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for “Parks and Recreation.” The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 1.16 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Person of Interest” was down from its last airing, but still won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 14.34 million viewers and tied for first with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” also did a 2.7 key demo rating and averaged 8.39 million viewers in second. FOX was third with “New Girl” (4.87 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (3.52 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo), which beat NBC’s “The Office” (3.42 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Go On” (2.43 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s repeat of “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 751,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo.
10 p.m. – “Elementary” finished CBS’ overall sweep with 10.36 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.1 key demo rating, both numbers down from its last airing. ABC’s “Scandal” was second with 8.11 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Hannibal” averaged 4.31 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Hey Dan. What would have been a realistic “good” number for Hannibal? At least a 2.0 in the 18-49? Hannibal did poorly but considering the rest of the evening, it wasn’t THAT bad. Or am I thinking about this the wrong way?
Fumi – Anything a 2 or above would have been “good.” And no, it wasn’t THAT bad, because “Do No Harm” has set the bar for “that bad.” Yay, “Do No Harm”!
That’s a disappointing number for the “Hannibal” premiere. But, the lead-in was awful and it got more viewers for NBC than the rest of the night and almost closer to the rating of “The Office.”
NBC should move “Hannibal” to Tuesdays, post-haste.
Balaji – Tuesday was NEVER the solution because “Hannibal” was never going to have “The Voice” as a direct lead-in barring heavy scheduling machinations. They wanted the potential value of Thursday and… this was what was gonna happen. It’s today’s NBC Reality.
Then, I guess NBC could have premiered “Hannibal” on Mondays and taken the risk of having “Revolution” standing up on it’s own. If “Revolution” needs the cushion of “The Voice” all the time, why’s it even called a hit? Pairing “Grimm” and “Revolution” might be an option? “Revolution” is sinking in any case.
This is completely speculative, but my sense is that “Hannibal” may be too smart for Thursday at 10. Perhaps viewers, by Thursday night, are just tired and what something fun (Scandal) and easy (Elementary). Using that theory, Sunday (which is too crowded) or Monday (which may explain why Revolution is doing well?) may be better options?
If Hannibal can hold that rating, I think they get renewed. The problem is shows never hold their premiere rating. And even though the lead-in was terrible, it still lost viewers at the half-hour:
10:00 – 4.41 million, 1.6
10:30 – 4.21 million, 1.5
RugMan11 – That’s not a big half-hour drop. At all. Especially for a show as intentionally off-putting as “Hannibal.” That being said, we are SO FAR from talking about “renewal.” Let’s see what happens next week when “Scandal” is in repeats…
It’s not a big drop, but I was kind of hoping it would grow given the terrible lead-in they got.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens. They’ve got their next two episodes against repeats of Scandal and Elementary and then it’s three weeks during sweeps before upfronts.
I know this has been said and written about many times before, but isn’t there the technology with today’s cable and satellite boxes to get ratings information for a majority of households instead of just those with Nielsen boxes? I feel the TV ratings industry is archaic compared to other, similar industries.
The problem with that is that:
a) The cable companies own the boxes so it’s their data and not Nielsen’s
b) About 8% of households don’t have cable and about 20% of cable customers don’t have boxes. So by only looking at box data, you’d lose about 25% of the audience, which would automatically make the sample skewed and completely worthless for gathering meaningful data.
The other thing to note is that Nielsen’s sample is perfectly fine in terms of size. It provides a margin of error of less than +/-1% at a confidence level of 99%.
“The other thing to note is that Nielsen’s sample is perfectly fine in terms of size. It provides a margin of error of less than +/-1% at a confidence level of 99%. ”
They can say that all they want…but I think it’s bullcrap
You’re more than welcome to run the numbers yourself. [www.surveysystem.com] A sample size of 20,000 out of a population of 110,000,000 yields a confidence interval of .91 at a confidence level of 99%.
If you think that’s bullcrap, then you think statistics is bullcrap.
StormShadow4Life and RufMan11 – I think you’re both right to some degree. I think that the Nielsen ratings give a VERY representationally accurate sense of the way that SOME people watch TV. I don’t think they successfully measure the way an increasingly large number of people watch TV. But they do a good job of measuring the way people are exposed to the way that advertisements are traditionally loaded and disseminated. And since that’s where the money is coming from, it behooves networks to pay attention to that. But more than that, it probably behooves them to figure out ways to modify the model. But I think Nielsen does a very accurate way of measuring SOMETHING even if everybody whines, “Blah blah, I don’t know anybody with a Nielsen box, so it must be BS.” That’s a weak argument.
I don’t know. I’ve taken statistics in college, and I just don’t buy it when it comes to TV viewership.
“Blah blah, I don’t know anybody with a Nielsen box, so it must be BS” sounds pretty reasonable to me. Every single human on this planet is different and has different tastes. Nielsen boxes are such a tiny sample, it’s ridiculous to even give them any kind of consideration. One person in my neighborhood might have a box…and they watch Big Bang….while the other 300 people could avoid the show like the plague
I guess I’ll just leave this here, since it’s from somebody who knows far more about ratings than I do.
[tvbythenumbers.zap2it.com]
“As imperfect as Nielsen’s sampling may be, with any and all flaws, I still trust it more than my own random sampling. But even if I didn’t, it wouldn’t matter. It’s good enough for the advertisers and the broadcast networks. Until any of that changes, I bet on inertia. Nothing will change, including the complaints about Nielsen when it comes to low-rated shows and shows on the bubble.”
The Nielsen family on your block may not watch exactly what you do, but odds are somebody in the 20,000 household sample does.
Think of it this way, most of the Presidential polls use a sample size of 1500-2000 (some as high as 2700) and they’re typically accurate within a few percentage points (and the ones that aren’t are usually criticized because of their sampling techniques). Nielsen’s sample size is 50,000 people, almost 20 times as big.
It’s certainly not perfect and, as Dan mentioned, doesn’t really reflect other methods of viewing, but the advertisers and networks have all agreed that it’s a good method for calculating traditional advertising viewing.
I haven’t watched the show yet; it’s on my dvr. If it is as good as Dan and Alan said in their podcast, maybe NBC ought to let it run a couple of seasons. It seems like NBC is in a similar, if not wholly worse, position as they were in around 1980-81-82. They had some low-rated but high-quality shows that Tartikoff let mature. Eventually the audience found them. I realize it’s all different now. But, maybe that is the strategy NBC needs to utilize now.