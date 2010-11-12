TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ lifts CBS to Thursday wins

Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 11, 2010.

Â

Even with “CSI” and “The Mentalist” having down weeks, CBS was still able to win Thursday night in the key measures, thanks in part to “The Big Bang Theory” and thanks in part to ABC’s dead 8 p.m. hour.

Â

Really, the only network to get good ratings news on Thursday was NBC, which was up from last week, though “up” for NBC always comes with an asterisk. [In this case, as a reader notes, that asterisk is likely to involve preemption for NFL coverage in Baltimore.]

Â

For the night, CBS averaged a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49, just ahead of ABC’s 2.7 rating in the key demographic. NBC was a close third with a 2.4 rating, while FOX’s 2.1 rating and the 1.2 rating for The CW followed.

Â

CBS was a bit more comfortable overall, averaging an estimated 12.697 million viewers and a 7.8 rating/13 share. ABC was a distant second with a 5.2/9 and an estimated 7.79 million viewers. FOX claimed third with 6.99 million viewers and a 4.2/7, beating the 5.58 million viewers and a 3.4/6 for NBC. The CW’s 1.8/3 and 2.92 million viewers were good for fifth.

Â

[Potential distractions for primetime viewers, and justifications for low ratings, included an NFL game and multiple compelling NBA games.]

Â

8 p.m. — CBS started the night in first with episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” (13.06 million viewers and a 4.2 demo rating) and “$#*! My Dad Says” (9.71 million viewers and a 2.8 demo), both way down from last week, though “BBT” reigned as Thursday’s top show in the coveted demographic. FOX’s “Bones” was second with 9.15 million viewers and a 2.5 demo. NBC’s “Community” (4.89 million and a 2.1 demo) and “30 Rock” (5.66 million and a 2.6 demo) were both up from last week. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat was fourth overall with 4.04 million viewers and fifth in the demo. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” was fifth overall with 3.51 million viewers and fourth in the demo with a 1.6 rating.

Â

9 p.m. — “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 12.92 million viewers for first overall in the 9 p.m. hour, though the procedural was down across the board and finished third in the demo. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was also down from last week with 11.07 million viewers and a 4.0 demo rating. NBC’s “The Office” (7.7 million viewers and a 3.8 demo) and “Outsourced” (6.05 million viewers and a 2.8 demo) were up from last week. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 4.835 million viewers and a 1.8 demo for fourth. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 2.33 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating for fifth.

Â

10 p.m. — “The Mentalist” dominated the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 13.79 million viewers. ABC’s “Private Practice” averaged 8.26 million, down by nearly 2 million from last week’s Very Special Episode, though ABC barely won the hour in the key demo with a 2.9 rating. NBC’s “The Apprentice” was up from last week with 4.58 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating.

Â

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Â Â Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter Â

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js