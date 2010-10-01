TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Mentalist’ lift CBS on a sluggish Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, September 30, 2010.

Isn’t it too early in the season for network TV to be hitting the doldrums?

On Thursday night, every single network TV show averaged fewer viewers than it had the week before on Premiere Thursday. So with everything falling, the status quo remained: Thanks to “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS still won the night in the coveted demographic, while “The Mentalist” ended up as the evening’s most watched program.

[Make up your own excuses, including weather on the East Coast or a high-scoring football game between Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.]

Meanwhile, it’s time to set the Death Watch for ABC’s “My Generation,” which will compete with NBC’s “Outlaw” to become the next casualty of the new season.

For the night, CBS averaged a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, topping the 2.8 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC’s 2.3 rating nipped the 2.2 rating for FOX. That left The CW in last with a 1.3 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.19 million viewers to go with an 8.1 rating/14 share. ABC’s 8.068 million and 5.4/9 were second, with FOX’s 4.7/8 and 7.5 million in third. NBC finished fourth with 5.12 million viewers and a 3.1/5, leaving The CW in last with a 1.9/3 and 2.965 million viewers.

CBS started the night in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (12.97 million viewers and a 4.3 demo rating) and “Feces My Dad Says” (10.44 million and a 3.2 demo rating). FOX’s “Bones” was second with a 9.56 million viewers, rising at the half-hour and putting itself in position to outdraw “Feces My Dad Says” next week. NBC’s “Community” (4.51 million) and “30 Rock” (5.69 million) were third. ABC’s “My Generation” was down to 3.94 million viewers and a pathetic 1.1 demo rating in its second week. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” had 3.19 million viewers and finished fourth with a 1.5 demo rating.

Overall, CBS stayed in first in the 9 p.m. hour with 13.32 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” which finished third in the demo. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was second overall with 12.23 million viewers and controlled the demo with a 4.4 rating. NBC’s “The Office” (7.3 million and a 3.7 demo) and “Outsourced” (5.81 million and a 2.8 demo rating) were third, beating the 5.4 million viewers for FOX’s “Fringe.” The CW’s “Nikita” was fifth with 2.74 million viewers.

“The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 14.55 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with 8.034 million viewers. NBC’s “The Apprentice” continues to struggle with 3.69 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.