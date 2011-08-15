TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ CMA Music Festival lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 14, 2011.

A playoff at the PGA Championship pushed CBS’ programming back by an hour for much of the country, but failed to give the network much of a ratings boost. Still, CBS was able to hold off ABC’s CMA Music Festival, which controlled the second half of primetime, and capture Sunday night in most key measures.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.9 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.4 rating, with FOX’s 1.2 rating and the 1.0 rating for NBC following.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 7.305 million viewers to go with a 4.6 rating/8 share, tops for Sunday primetime. ABC’s 3.5/6 and 5.77 million viewers were good for second. NBC averaged a 2.4/4 and 3.82 million viewers, while FOX averaged 2.575 million viewers and a 1.5/3.

[For the night, Univision averaged 3.12 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, so third overall and fourth in the key demographic, if you’re keeping score.]

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 9.27 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for golf in much of the country and “60 Minutes” elsewhere. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 6.48 million viewers. ABC got an impressively low 2.17 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for the original special “I.am.First: Science is Rock and Roll.” On FOX, “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers” episodes averaged 2.01 million viewers, but beat ABC’s original special among young viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS remained on top for the 8 p.m. hour with 7.95 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for golf-delayed “60 Minutes” for much of the country and “Big Brother” in the rest. ABC’s CMA Music Festival was second with 6.25 million viewers, but third in the key demo with a 1.4 rating. NBC’s “Minute To Win It” averaged 3.46 million viewers in third overall. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” averaged 3.265 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC’s CMA Music Festival coverage averaged 7.33 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour overall and a 1.7 rating for second in the key demo. CBS was a close second with 7.19 million viewers for “Big Brother” or “Same Name” (mostly “Big Brother,” obviously) and won the hour with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Marriage Ref” averaged 2.67 million viewers. FOX got 2.45 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for the premiere of “In the Flow with Affion Crockett.”

10 p.m. – The CMA Music Festival averaged 7.33 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for ABC. CBS’ “Same Name” or “CSI: Miami” finished second with 4.81 million viewers. NBC’s season finale of “Marriage Ref” averaged 2.655 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.