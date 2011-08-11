TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Dance,’ ‘Talent’ all draw on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 10, 2011.

The first night of the “So You Think You Can Dance” finale handily lost the 8 p.m. hour to “Big Brother” and the 9 p.m. hour to “America’s Got Talent,” but by programming only two primetime hours, FOX still managed to win Wednesday among young viewers, while CBS and NBC battled for the top spot overall.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.9 rating for the night, edging out CBS’ 1.8 rating and the 1.7 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.2 rating for fourth. The CW had a 0.4 rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS finished in first with an average of 6.67 million viewers in primetime to go with a 4.3 rating/7 share. NBC was a close second with 6.27 million viewers and a 3.8/6, just ahead of the 3.5/6 and 5.67 million viewers for FOX. ABC’s 2.7/5 and 4.12 million viewers finished fourth. The CW drew nearly 1.1 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

[For the night, Univision averaged 3.75 million viewers for fourth overall and a 1.7 key demo rating for third.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first as “Big Brother” continued its solid summer with 7.23 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating, both up from last Wednesday. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second with 5.555 million viewers and second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Minute To Win It” took third with 4.83 million viewers, beating the 4.34 million for ABC’s “The Middle” and “Modern Family.” On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.15 million viewers.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” averaged 9.34 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to move NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour. FOX stayed second with “So You Think You Can Dance” improving to 5.78 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” finished third with 5.61 million viewers, topping the 3.86 million viewers for ABC’s “Modern Family” and “Happy Endings” episodes. Roughly 1.05 million viewers watched “America’s Next Top Model” on The CW.





10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.16 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” NBC’s “Love in the Wild” was second with 4.63 million viewers, but finished first among adults 18-49 with a 1.5 rating. ABC’s “Primetime Nightline” was third with 4.17 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.