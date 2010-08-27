TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ eliminates CBS’ Thursday rivals

08.27.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, August 26, 2010.
A double-elimination episode of “Big Brother” gave CBS a big Thursday boost, delivering the night’s biggest audience and highest demo ratings.
Among adults 18-49, CBS won Thursday night with a 1.9 rating, beating the 1.6 rating for ABC in the all-important demographic. FOX had a 1.1 rating for third, topping NBC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.5 rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 7.272 million viewers to go with a 4.5 rating/8 share. ABC’s 3.5/6 was second, still far ahead of the 2.3/4 for FOX and NBC’s 2.0/4. The CW trailed with a 0.9/1.
“Big Brother” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.8/9, averaging 8.19 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating, all tops for the night. ABC’s repeat of “Wipeout” had a 3.6/7 for second. FOX was third with a 2.9/5 for a repeat of “Bones,” which outdid NBC’s “Community” and “30 Rock” repeats. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat was fifth with a 1.0/2.
CBS remained in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with a 4.2/7 for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s new “Rookie Blue” was second overall with a 3.8/6 and won the hour in the demo with a 1.7 rating. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Community” and FOX’s repeat of “Fringe” both had a 1.7/3 for third, leaving The CW’s “Moonlight” repeat in fifth.
A “Mentalist” repeat had a 4.6/8 and a 1.5 demo rating to take the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s special “Secrets of Your Mind – Why We Do What We Do” was second with a 2.9/5. That left NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in third for the hour.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSbig brotherNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSROOKIE BLUEThursdayTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP