TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Family Guy’ repeat lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 14, 2013.

Golf overrun on the right side of the country makes it difficult to accurately judge Sunday’s “Big Brother” performance, but the racist houseguests definitely helped CBS win overall, while animation repeats let CBS steal a win among young viewers.

On a typically sluggish summer Sunday for the networks, ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” and “Whodunnit?” were both up, while NBC’s “Crossing Lines” was down.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.2 rating for Sunday night, edging out CBS’ 1.1 rating in the key demographic. [CBS had a small advantage in the three primetime hours the two networks programmed head-to-head.] ABC was a close third with a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 0.7 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 4.91 million viewers and a 3.2 rating/6 share for Sunday primetime, topping ABC’s 2.3/4 and 3.64 million viewers and the 2.4/4 and 3.62 million viewers for NBC. FOX averaged a 1.5/3 and 2.59 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 5.69 million viewers for 20 minutes of golf overrun and “60 Minutes,” which finished third with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 4.9 million viewers and tied for first with a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was third with 3.32 million viewers and fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating. Repeats of “The Cleveland Show” and “The Simpsons” tied for first with a 0.9 key demo rating and finished fourth with 2.035 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother,” but also a big chunk of “60 Minutes” for much of the country, averaged 6.69 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was second with 4.85 million viewers and a finished fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” averaged 3.55 million viewers for third and a 1.2 key demo rating for second. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” were fourth with 2.55 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “The Good Wife,” but also a chunk of “Big Brother,” won the 9 p.m. hour with 3.87 million viewers and finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was second with 3.42 million viewers and fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating and finished third with 3.18 million viewers. ABC’s “Whodunnit” was fourth with 3.105 million viewers and second with a 1.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “The Mentalist,” and a bit of “The Good Wife,” won the 10 p.m. hour with 3.39 million viewers and tied for first with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Castle” repeat also averaged a 0.7 key demo rating and finished second with 3.03 million viewers. NBC’s “Crossing Lines” was third with 2.91 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.