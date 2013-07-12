TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ lead Thursday with ‘Sharknado’ numbers yet-to-come

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 11, 2013.

“Big Brother” and “Hell’s Kitchen” fought to a stalemate among young viewers as CBS and FOX tied for Thursday night in the key demo. Overall, though, it was comedy repeats leading CBS to the crown.

Meanwhile, NBC got so-so numbers from “Hollywood Game Night,” which improved on the weak time period premiere for “And The Winner Is.” Both shows built at the half-hour to give the network some hope.

Stay tuned, obviously, for ratings for Syfy’s “Sharknado,” which stirred up a social media storm, but isn’t likely to have made nearly as big a ripple in terms of actual viewership.

Among adults 18-49, FOX and CBS both averaged a 1.6 rating for Thursday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for ABC followed, while The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/7 share for Thursday primetime, topping ABC’s 2.6/5 and 4.757 million viewers. FOX and NBC both averaged a 2.5/4 for the night, but FOX averaged 4.02 million viewers, edging out NBC’s 3.825 million. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 566,000 viewers for Thursday.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 7.34 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men.” ABC’s “Wipeout” averaged 3.9 million viewers for second, but a third-place 0.9 key demo rating, a series low. NBC’s “And The Winner Is” encore averaged 3.46 million viewers for third and a 0.8 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 2.93 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” encore. A repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 615,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating on The CW.

9 p.m. – The Thursday premiere of “Big Brother” led the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.15 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” also did a 2.0 key demo rating and finished second with 5.11 million viewers. ABC’s “Motive” was down from its last original with 3.905 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, while NBC’s “And The Winner Is” averaged 3.905 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Beauty and the Beast” averaged a 518,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – ABC’s “Rookie Blue” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 5.18 million viewers and finished second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “Elementary” was second overall with 4.52 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” won the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating and finished third with 4.11 million viewers, better than the ratings for most airings of “Hannibal” and well above NBC’s general time period performance this season.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.