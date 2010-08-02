TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ helps CBS start August with a Sunday win

Fast National ratings for Sunday, Aug. 1, 2010.

Led by “Big Brother” and “60 Minutes,” CBS ruled Sunday night overall and tied for the lead in the key demographic with FOX’s usual animation repeats.

Among adults 18-49, FOX and CBS both averaged a 1.6 rating. ABC’s 1.1 rating was third in the key demographic, with NBC’s 0.9 rating following closely in fourth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.24 million viewers to go with a 4.0 rating/7 share. ABC’s 2.6/5 was followed closely by a 2.5/4 for NBC and FOX’s 2.0/4.

CBS started the night in first with a 5.1/10 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was second with a 3.5/7 and won the hour with a 1.5 demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third, leaving FOX’s new “Sons of Tucson” and an “American Dad” repeat in fourth with a 1.2/2.

“Big Brother” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with a 4.2/8, delivering the night’s best demo numbers with a 2.4 rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” repeat was second, beating the 2.8/5 for NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “Cleveland Show” repeats were fourth overall with a 2.2/4, but second in the key demo.

An “Undercover Boss” repeat kept CBS in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with a 3.8/6. FOX’s “Family Guy” repeats had a 2.7/5 for second overall and won the hour with a 2.2 demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent” finished third, beating the 2.0/3 for ABC’s “Scoundrels.”

CBS’ “Good Wife” repeat had the best ratings in the 10 p.m. hour, edging the 2.6/5 for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat, though NBC average more viewers and won the hour in the 18-49 demo. ABC’s new “The Gates” was third overall with a 1.9/3 and second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.