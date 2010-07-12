TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ highlights a slow Sunday for CBS

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 11, 2010.

“Big Brother” and “60 Minutes” helped CBS dominate another slow summer Sunday overall, but younger viewers still favored FOX’s animations repeats (or just not watching TV).

Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a lackluster 1.4 rating, leading a tight pack in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.3 rating was second, with NBC’s 1.2 rating and the 1.1 rating for ABC following closely.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.39 million viewers to go with a 4.0 rating/7 share for a comfortable cushion over the 3.2/6 for NBC. ABC’s 2.5/5 and the 1.8/3 for FOX followed.

CBS swept the primetime hours overall starting at 7 p.m. with the 4.6/9 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Dateline NBC” had a 3.1/6, with ABC winning the hour in the key demo with a 1.4 rating. FOX’s new “Sons of Tucson” and an “American Dad” repeat averaged a 1.2/2 for fourth.

“Big Brother” had a 4.0/7 for CBS in the 8 p.m. hour, giving the network the night’s biggest audience (6.974 million viewers) and its biggest audience in the key demo (2.3 rating). NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” was second with a 3.3/6, edging ABC’s repeat of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.” FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” had a 2.0/4 for fourth overall, coming in second in the demo.

A repeat of “The Mentalist” did a 3.8/6 to give the 9 p.m. hour to CBS overall. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was second. FOX finished third overall with a 2.0/4 for repeats of “Family Guy,” but won the hour in the demo with a 1.7 rating. ABC’s new “Scoundrels” was fourth with a 2.0/3 and fourth in the demo.

CBS’ “Cold Case” repeat topped the 10 p.m. hour with a 3.8/7. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was second overall and first in the demo. ABC’s “The Gates” had a 2.2/4 for third, at least improving on its lead-in in most measures.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.