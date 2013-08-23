TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ leads CBS on another NFL-aided Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, August 22, 2013.

On another Thursday altered by NFL preseason preemptions, CBS had no trouble winning the night in all key measures thanks to “Big Brother” and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat.

Three networks had NFL preemptions on Thursday: NBC in Baltimore, CBS in Boston and ABC in Detroit. The CW also had preemptions. As with last Thursday, ABC’s numbers appear to be particularly inflated.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, well ahead of the 1.2 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.1 key demo rating for Thursday, followed by FOX’s 0.7 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.17 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/7 share for Thursday night. ABC was second with 4.92 million viewers and a 3.2/5, topping NBC’s 2.4/4 and 3.67 million viewers. FOX averaged a 1.2/2 and 1.8 million viewers for the night, with The CW’s 0.6/1 and 873,000 viewers trailing.

[Univision averaged 3.45 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49.]

8 p.m. – Repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” delivered Thursday’s biggest overall audience to CBS with 7.68 million viewers and also won the hour with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Wipeout” was second with 4.465 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore averaged 3.61 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, topping the 1.93 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX’s “Glee” repeat. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 926,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Big Brother” led the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.83 million viewers and a night-winning 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Motive” averaged 5.03 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” encore averaged 3.45 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in third, with FOX’s “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” repeats averaging 1.66 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW’s encore of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 820,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Rookie Blue” moved ABC into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 5.26 million viewers and second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Elementary” repeat was second overall with 4.01 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating. NBC’s new “Hollywood Game Night” led the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating and finished a close third with 3.95 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.