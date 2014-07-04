TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ leads pre-holiday Thursday, ‘Undateable’ finale drops

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 3, 2014.

Numbers were mostly down on a pre-holiday Thursday night, with “Big Brother” ranking as the night's top show among young viewers and ranking behind only a “Big Bang Theory” repeat overall. It's no surprise, then, that CBS won the night in both measures.

There were a number of Thursday notables and some actually did reasonably well.

“Gang Related” was one of the night's only shows to even be flat among young viewers and gained slightly overall, even more impressive since “Hell's Kitchen” was down in all measures. “Rookie Blue” was up from last week in total viewers, but down a hair in the key demo. ABC's “NY Med” slipped a bit in its second week, as did NBC's “Undateable” in its finale.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.2 rating for Thursday night, topping the 1.1 rating for FOX in the key demographic. NBC's 0.8 key demo rating was third, followed by the 0.7 key demo rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating for Thursday night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 4.94 million viewers and a 3.2 rating/6 share for Thursday primetime, edging out the 4.47 million viewers and 3.0/6 for ABC. FOX was third for the night with 3.41 million viewers and a 2.1/4, followed by NBC's 1.7/3 and 2.6 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.3/1 and 452,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS led the 8 p.m. hour overall and finished second among adults 18-49 with repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (6.62 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “The Millers” (4.66 million and a 1.0 key demo). FOX's “Hell's Kitchen” was second overall with 4.21 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC's “Black Box” averaged 3.66 million and a 0.6 key demo rating, flat in the key demo from last week. NBC was fourth with an “Undateable” repeat (2.32 million and a 0.5 key demo) and a new “Undateable” (2.38 million and a 0.7 key demo). The CW's “The Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 493,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Big Brother” won a narrow overall victory in the 9 p.m. hour with 5.12 million viewers and dominated the hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Rookie Blue” was right behind overall with 5.11 million viewers, but tied for third with a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX's “Gang Related” averaged 2.61 million viewers for third and a 0.8 key demo rating for second for the hour. On NBC, the season's last two “Undateable” episodes averaged 2.165 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW's “The Originals” repeat averaged 412,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – For the second straight week, ABC's “NY Med” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 4.65 million viewers, tying for second with a 0.7 key demo rating. CBS' “Elementary” repeat was second with 4.06 million viewers and also did a 0.7 key demo rating. NBC's “Last Comic Standing” won the 10 p.m. hour with a 1.1 key demo rating, actually up from last week, and 3.28 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.