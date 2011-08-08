TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ romps past Teen Choice Awards on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 7, 2011.

Once again, CBS controlled Sunday night with “60 Minutes” and “Big Brother” ruling the first two hours of primetime, allowing the network to coast for the rest of the evening.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. FOX and ABC tied for second with a 1.0 rating, while NBC averaged a 0.7 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.63 million viewers for the night, along with a 4.1 rating/7 share. ABC was a distant second with 3.97 million viewers and a 2.4/4, beating the 1.9/3 and 2.93 million viewers for NBC. FOX’s 1.6/3 and 2.79 million viewers trailed.

7 p.m. – The 7 p.m. hour went to CBS with 8.7 million viewers for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” finished second with nearly 5.3 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 3.18 million viewers, beating the 2.03 million for “American Dad” and “Family Guy” on FOX.

8 p.m. – CBS dominated the 8 p.m. hour with 7.76 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother.” ABC’s “Ty’s Great British Adventure” was second overall with 3.83 million viewers. FOX’s Teen Choice Awards telecast was third overall with 3.1 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 1.1 rating. NBC’s “It’s Worth What?” repeat averaged 2.72 million viewers.

9 p.m. – “Same Name” squandered much of its lead-in, but still won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 5.05 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating. FOX’s Teen Choice coverage went up to 3.24 million viewers, but dropped to a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Marriage Ref” was third with 3.12 million viewers, edging out the 3.11 million viewers for ABC’s “Take the Money and Run” repeat.





10 p.m. – “CSI: Miami” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 5.01 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged 3.635 million viewers for second. NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” trailed with 2.71 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.