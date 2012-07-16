TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Secret Millionaire,’ ‘Family Guy’ lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 15, 2012.

The Sunday premiere of “Big Brother” was solid and contributed to CBS’ overall win for the night, but with CBS procedurals doing weak numbers, ABC and FOX were able to top primetime among young viewers.

For the night, FOX and ABC both averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. [FOX would have had the slimmest of advantages in the 7-to-10 p.m. block shared by both numbers.] CBS was third with a 1.1 key demo rating, edging out the 0.9 key demo rating for NBC.

Overall, though, CBS won the night with a 3.5 rating/6 share and 5.41 million viewers. ABC and NBC both averaged a 2.9/5, but ABC averaged 4.78 million viewers, compared to 4.56 million viewers for NBC. FOX was fourth with a 1.8/3 and 3.12 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 7.19 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which was second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” won the hour with a 1.2 key demo rating and finished second with 5.205 million viewers. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.72 million viewers and fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating. FOX’s “American Dad” and “The Cleveland Show” repeats averaged a 0.8 key demo rating for third and 2.04 million viewers for fourth.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” averaged 6.155 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 in its Sunday debut for the season, winning the 8 p.m. hour in all measures. NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 5.69 million viewers and a distant fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” was third overall with 5.61 million viewers and third with a 1.5 key demo rating. Repeats of “The Simpsons” were a distant fourth overall with 3.53 million viewers, but came in second with a 1.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Things got sluggish in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” repeat averaged nearly 4 million viewers to win the hour, but finished fourth with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was second overall with 3.96 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” was third with 3.82 million viewers and second with a 1.2 key demo rating. And on FOX, two repeats of “Family Guy” won the hour in the key demo with a 1.7 rating, but finished a close fourth with 3.81 million viewers.





10 p.m. – ABC grabbed first for the 10 p.m. hour with 4.475 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the second hour of “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition.” CBS’ repeat of “The Mentalist” was second with 4.29 million viewers and third with a 0.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was third overall with 3.87 million viewers and second with a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.