TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Talent,’ ‘Dance’ hog Wednesday viewers

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 11, 2010.

End-of-summer reality shows dominated Wednesday’s ratings race, with CBS’ “Big Brother,” NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” all delivering solid performances.

Heck, even The CW’s “Plain Jane” showed week-to-week improvement.

Among adults 18-49, NBC and FOX both averaged a 2.1 rating, with CBS’ 1.7 rating close behind in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.1 rating was fourth, with The CW’s 0.5 rating in fifth.

Overall, though, NBC controlled the night by averaging an estimated 7.55 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share. CBS’ 4.1/7 was second with the 3.6/6 for FOX taking third. ABC stayed fourth with a 2.5/4, leaving The CW in fifth with a 0.9/2.

CBS started the night in first with a 4.2/8 for “Big Brother,” which also did a 2.4 rating in the key demo. NBC’ “Minute to Win It” was second overall with a 3.8/7, edging the 3.6/7 for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” though FOX was second in the key demo. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” were fourth with a 2.8.5, while The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat trailed.

In the 9 p.m. hour, NBC took over first with a 6.1/10 and a 2.7 demo rating for the “America’s Got Talent” results show. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” was second with a 4.3/7. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was third overall with a 3.6/6 and second in the demo. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” finished fourth. On The CW, “Plain Jane” was fifth with a 0.9/1, very marginally up from last week in viewers and the demo.

A repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” had a 3.9/7 and a 1.8 demo rating to carry the 10 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS was a close second with a “CSI: NY” repeat, while ABC’s “Castle” repeat was third with a 2.6/5.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.