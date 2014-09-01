TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Unforgettable’ lead Labor Day Weekend Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 31, 2014.

CBS swept Sunday primetime with “60 Minutes,” “Big Brother,” Unforgettable” and “Reckless,” comfortably winning the slow Labor Day Weekend night in all measures.

Note that “Reckless” was WAY up over last week's demo numbers without any reasonable explanation…

Let's just go straight to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.1 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX's 0.7 key demo rating was second, followed by NBC's 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for ABC.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 5.88 million viewers and a 3.7 rating/7 share for Sunday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 2.43 million viewers and a 1.5/3, followed by ABC's 1.3/2 and 2.15 million viewers. FOX averaged 1.55 million viewers and a 0.9/2 for the night.

7 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 7.13 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes” in the 7 p.m. hour. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” repeat was second with 3.73 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, which topped the 2.16 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” encore. FOX's “Bob's Burgers” repeats averaged 893,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” averaged 5.91 million viewers to lead the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS and delivered Sunday's best 18-49 demo numbers with a 1.9 rating. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” encore averaged 2.53 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. Also doing a 0.6 key demo rating were ABC's “Wipeout” (2.39 million viewers) and FOX's repeats of “The Simpsons” (1.59 million).

9 p.m. – “Unforgettable” actually rose from its lead-in overall with 6.035 million viewers for CBS and won the 9 p.m. hour with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's encore of “America's Got Talent” was second overall with 2.48 million viewers and third with a 0.5 key demo rating. FOX's “Family Guy” repeats averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, topping the 1.31 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for the MDA Show of Strength Telethon.

10 p.m. – “Reckless” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS With 4.45 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “America's Got Talent” encore was second with 2.535 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating. ABC's telethon coverage averaged 1.17 million viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.