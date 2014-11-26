TV Ratings: Big ‘Dancing’ finale leads ABC past ‘NCIS’-led CBS on Tuesday

ABC

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 25, 2014.

The latest season finale of “Dancing with the Stars” — Somebody knows who won, we're sure — helped ABC outpace “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans”-led CBS on Tuesday night.

ABC is calling these the best “Dancing” finale numbers in four seasons, since November 2012.

The “Dancing” finale competition sent “The Voice” down and also took a big bite out of NBC's “Marry Me,” “About a Boy” and “Chicago Fire.”

With pre-holiday factors also probably playing a role, most of Tuesday's offerings were down, though The CW's “The Flash” managed a 0.1 bump in the key demo, for whatever that's worth.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.6 rating for Tuesday primetime, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 2.1 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 1.6 key demo rating. FOX's 1.3 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for The CW trailed for the night.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 14.31 million viewers and a 9.0 rating/15 share for Tuesday night, well ahead of the 12.915 million viewers and 7.7/13 for CBS. There was a big drop to NBC's 6.19 million viewers and 3.9/6. There was another big drop to FOX's 2.1/3 and 3.3 million viewers, which was followed by The CW's 2.85 million viewers and 1.7/3.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour with 15.69 million viewers and also finished in first with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” recap hour averaged 11.25 million viewers for second and a 1.9 key demo rating for third. NBC's “The Voice” was third overall with 9.18 million viewers and a close second with a 2.3 key demo rating. FOX's “MasterChef Junior” was third with 4.04 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, holding off the 3.41 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for The CW's “The Flash.”

9 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” moved ABC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 15.53 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “NCIS: New Orleans” averaged 14.195 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating in second, far ahead of the remainder of the pack. NBC was third overall and fourth in the key demo with “Marry Me” (3.75 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “About a Boy” (3.1 million and a 1.0 key demo). FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “New Girl” (2.77 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.34 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW's “Supernatural” was a close fifth with 2.29 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The “Dancing” finale closed primetime in first with 16.16 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC. CBS' “Person of Interest” averaged 8.86 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in second, topping the 5.96 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for NBC's “Chicago Fire.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.