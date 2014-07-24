TV Ratings: Big ‘Extant’ drop continues as ‘Talent’ leads NBC on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 23, 2014.

“America's Got Talent” and, to a much lesser extent, a series high for “Taxi Brooklyn” helped NBC control Wednesday night in all measures.

Over on CBS, despite a strong week for “Big Brother,” “Extant” continued its steady decline.

That was pretty much it for Wednesday's notables, though “So You Think You Can Dance” was very slightly up for FOX, while “Motive” was slightly down for ABC.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.9 rating for Wednesday night, easily beating CBS' 1.4 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third for the night with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by the 0.8 key demo rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.63 million viewers and a 5.1 rating/9 share for Wednesday night, far ahead of the 6 million viewers and 3.9/7 for CBS. FOX and ABC both averaged a 2.3/4, with FOX's 3.76 million viewers topping the 3.47 million viewers for ABC. The CW averages 721,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 9.31 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' “Big Brother” was second with 6.59 million viewers and an hour-winning 2.3 key demo rating. FOX's “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 3.825 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, topping the 3.665 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “The Middle” and “The Goldbergs” on ABC. The CW's “Arrow” repeat averaged 910,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “America's Got Talent” rose to 10.95 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, winning the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. On CBS, “Extant” slipped to 6.43 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. [The Halle Berry drama has seen its Fast National ratings slip from 9.4 million and a 1.7 key demo rating to 7.9 million and a 1.5 key demo to this. And the demo numbers have been dropping in Finals.] “So You Think You Can Dance” averaged 3.69 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for FOX, ahead of the 3.34 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Modern Family” and “Goldbergs” repeats. The CW's “The 100” repeat averaged 531,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Taxi Brooklyn” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with 5.64 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Criminal Minds” repeat was second with 4.99 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, comfortably ahead of the 3.41 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for ABC's “Motive.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.