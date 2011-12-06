TV Ratings: Big ‘Mother,’ ‘Broke Girls’ lead CBS Monday rout

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 5, 2011.

CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” got big bumps from their last original episodes (which aired opposite the “Dancing with the Stars” finale) and helped lift the network to easy wins on Monday night in all key measures.

In other ratings highlights, it was a particularly dismal night for NBC with a “Sing Off Holiday Special” and “Rock Center,” while if ABC was curious what the stand-alone audience for “Castle” looks like, the show’s numbers after the anemic “You Deserve It” probably don’t cause joy.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 4.0 rating for the night, doubling up second place FOX’s 2.0 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.8 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.0 rating and the 0.7 for The CW in the key demo.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.3 million viewers in primetime along with a 7.7 rating/12 share. FOX was a distant second with a 4.5/7 and 7.42 million viewers, followed by ABC’s 3.9/6 and 6.55 million viewers. NBC was fourth with a 2.4/4 and nearly 3.9 million viewers, still far ahead of the 1.0/2 and 1.53 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “How I Met Your Mother’ (11.71 million viewers and a 4.5 key demo rating) and “2 Broke Girls” (12.78 million viewers and a 4.6 key demo rating) both took big bumps among total viewers and ticked up in the key demo as well in the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was second with the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (9.06 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo) and the holiday sequel “Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice” (6.99 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo). FOX’s American Country Awards averaged 7.33 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, easily topping the 4.43 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for “The Sing Off Holiday Special.” The CW trailed with 1.28 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for “Gossip Girl.”

9 p.m. – While CBS’ 8 p.m. comedies were up, there were tiny dips for “Two and a Half Men” (15.04 million viewers and a 5.0 key demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (12.74 million viewers and a steady 4.2 key demo). FOX moved up to second with 7.51 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the American Country Awards. NBC’s “Sing Off” special slipped to 3.84 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, but that still beat the 3.57 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC’s “You Deserve It.” The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.785 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating and came in behind only last week’s airing in several key demos.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” easily completed CBS’ primetime sweep with 10.76 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour. Without its standard powerhouse lead-in, ABC’s “Castle” took a huge drop to 8.05 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged only 3.42 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.