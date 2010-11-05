TV Ratings: Big ‘Private Practice’ can’t keep CBS from winning Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, November 4, 2010.

It’s time for ABC to get some viable programming in that 8 p.m. Thursday hour. “Grey’s Anatomy” and a heavily promoted episode of “Private Practice” both controlled their hours for ABC, at least in the young adult demos, but thanks to CBS’ strong 8 p.m. comedy hour and ABC’s repeat, CBS was able to win the night in most key measures.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 3.4 rating, edging the 3.1 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC’s 2.3 rating and the 2.2 rating for FOX followed, still beating the 1.2 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS won commandingly, averaging an estimated 13.52 million viewers to go with an 8.3 rating/14 share. ABC’s 5.9/10 and 8.754 million viewers were good for a distant second. FOX finished third for the night with a 4.3/7 and 7.035 million viewers, topping NBC’s 3.2/5 and 5.215 million. The CW was fifth with 3.01 million viewers and a 1/8/3.

8 p.m. — CBS ruled the 8 p.m. hour with “The Big Bang Theory” (13.88 million viewers and a 4.6 rating) and “$#*! My Dad Says” (10.94 million and a 3.4 demo rating), both up from last week. FOX’s “Bones” was a distant, but solid, second with 9.1 million viewers and a 2.5 demo. NBC was third with “Community” (4.57 million and a 1.9 demo) and “30 Rock” (5.29 million and a 2.4 demo) in line with season averages. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat averaged 4.39 million viewers and a finished fifth for the hour in the demo. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 3.56 million viewers and a 1.6 demo.

9 p.m. — “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” kept CBS in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 13.874 million viewers and in second in the demo with a 3.3 rating. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was up with week with 11.67 million viewers and a 4.3 demo rating. NBC’s “The Office” (7.605 million viewers and a 3.7 demo) and “Outsourced” (5.775 million and a 2.7 rating) finished third. After two weeks away, FOX’s “Fringe” returned with 4.97 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating. Fifth place went to The CW’s “Nikita,” with 2.455 million viewers.

10 p.m. — “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 14.27 million viewers. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second overall with 10.2 million viewers, but delivered a 3.9 demo rating to win the hour commandingly. NBC’s “The Apprentice” continued a less-than-meteoric rise, getting its audience above 4 million (4.024 million, to be exact) for the first time in weeks.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

