TV Ratings: ‘Biggest Loser’ finale crushes ‘Good Wife,’ as NBC splits Tuesday

12.15.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 14, 2010.
After a season of lackluster ratings, NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” came on strong for its latest finale, dominating both “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “The Good Wife” in the young adult demos. Not to worry, CBS fans, the network’s three normal Tuesday dramas still won their hours overall.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.4 rating for the night, edging the 3.1 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was a distant third with a 2.1 rating, with ABC a distant fourth with a 1.1 rating. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” marathon continued with a 0.5 demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 16.08 million viewers and a 10.0 rating/16 share, routing the 5.8/9 and 9.9 million viewers for NBC. FOX was well back in third with a 3.4/5 and 5.49 million viewers, topping the 2.6/4 and 4.3 million viewers for ABC. The CW trailed with a 0.9/1 and 1.3 million viewers.
8 p.m. — CBS began the night in first with a strong 19.78 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “NCIS.” NBC was far behind in second with a 7.67 and 2.3 demo rating for “Minute To Win It.” FOX’s “Glee” repeat was third with 5.59 million viewers, ahead of the 5.52 million viewers for ABC’s “I Want a Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown.” The first of two “Vampire Diaries” repeats had 1.36 million viewers for The CW.
9 p.m. — “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 16.755 million viewers to keep CBS in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour, but fell to second in the demo with a 3.2 rating. The first hour of NBC’s “Biggest Loser” finale was second overall with 10.86 million viewers and first in the key demo with a 3.8 rating. A second repeat of “Glee” drew 5.39 million viewers to FOX, with ABC’s repeat of “No Ordinary Family” drawing 3.525 million. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat was fifth.
10 p.m. — “The Good Wife” averaged 11.71 million viewers for CBS to capture the 10 p.m. hour, though the acclaimed drama mustered only a 2.1 demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second overall with 11.18 million viewers and ruled the hour with a 4.2 rating. ABC’s repeat of “Detroit 187” averaged 3.865 million viewers in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

