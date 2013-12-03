TV Ratings: ‘Blacklist’ fall finale ends strong as NBC wins Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 2, 2013.

With “Dancing with the Stars” done for this installment, NBC’s “The Voice” got a big week-to-week bump, as did “The Blacklist,” which ended its 2013 run with its best numbers in months. The result was easy Monday wins in all measures.

[Note that NBC had the NFL preemption in New Orleans, so there will be some drops in Finals.]

Without ABC’s viewer-hogging reality hit, CBS’ “Mike & Molly,” “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” all rose slightly overall, though the absence of “Dancing” couldn’t keep “Almost Human” from another small drop in its third week.

Meanwhile, holiday programming kept ABC in second overall and lifted “The CW” very slightly above its normal Monday averages.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.5 rating for Monday night, easily winning the key demographic. CBS was a distant second with a 2.0 key demo rating, beating ABC’s 1.6 rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 12.35 million viewers and a 7.6 rating/12 share for Monday primetime, far ahead of the 7.26 million viewers and 4.5/7 for ABC. CBS was close behind in third with a 4.4/7 and 6.9 million viewers, followed by a big drop to FOX’s 4.45 million viewers and 2.8/4. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 1.12 million viewers.

8 p.m. – NBC started primetime in first with 12.25 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” CBS’ was second with “How I Met Your Mother” (7.91 million and a 2.9 key demo) and “2 Broke Girls” (8.35 million and a 2.7 key demo). ABC’s first “Charlie Brown Christmas” airing of the season averaged 7.09 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in third. On FOX, “Almost Human” dropped to 5.8 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, down but by less than last week’s drop. The CW’s “It’s a Very Muppet Christmas Movie” drew 1.17 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, tying last week’s “Hart of Dixie” in the demo and beating it overall.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” kept NBC in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.55 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS held onto second with “Mike & Molly” (8.56 million viewers and a 2.4 demo) and “Mom” (7.63 million and a 2.1 key demo). ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” averaged 7.29 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for third. FOX’s repeat of “Sleepy Hollow” was fourth with 3.1 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. The CW’s “It’s a Very Muppet Christmas Movie” beat last week’s “Beauty and the Beast” with 1.07 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” closed primetime in first for NBC with 12.26 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating, both way up from last week. ABC’s “CMA Country Christmas” averaged 7.4 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in second. “Hostages” may be a dud, but it’s a consistent dud, as it averaged 4.46 million viewers and yet another 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.