TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods,’ ’20/20′ let CBS, ABC split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 19. 2010.

ABC’s late-evening newsmagazines — particularly ’20/20′ — helped the network slip ahead of CBS to win Friday in the all-important demographic. Of course, CBS still comfortably won the night overall with its three regular dramas.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 1.6 rating, edging out CBS’ 1.5 rating in the key demographic. The CW finished third with a 1.0 rating, nipping the 0.9 rating for both NBC and FOX.

Overall, though, it was CBS claiming an easily win, averaging 9.63 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/11 share. ABC was a distant second with a 3.5/6 and 5.31 million viewers. NBC was third with a 2.7/5 and 4.005 million viewers. FOX’s 1.8/3 and 3.04 million viewers held off the 1.4/3 and 2.314 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. — “Medium,” formally cancelled earlier this week, still comfortably won its hour with 7.34 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. ABC’s “Supernanny” was second with 4.13 million viewers, finding itself in a three-way tie for second in the demo with a 1.1 rating. FOX’s “House” repeat was third with 3.37 million viewers. The CW’s “Smallville” was down from last week, but still took fourth with just under 2.6 million viewers and was part of the 1.1 demo tie (and actually went up in the 18-34 demo the netlet craves). NBC’s “School Pride” was a close fifth with 2.54 million viewers and last in the demo with a 0.6 rating.

9 p.m. — CBS stayed in first in the 9 p.m. hour with the 10.24 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating for “CSI: NY.” NBC was second overall with the 5.77 million viewers for a “Dateline” interview with Prince Charles. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” was third with 4.96 million viewers and tied with CBS for first in the demo. FOX’s “The Good Guys” was fourth with 2.705 million viewers, but fifth in the demo. The CW’s “Supernatural” was fifth with 2.03 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 demo rating.

10 p.m. — “Blue Bloods” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.31 million viewers, making it the night’s most watched program. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 6.83 million viewers and delivered the night’s best performance among adults 18-49, with a 2.0 rating. Was “20/20” boosted by its Cher interview or its expose on mean girls who kill? We have no idea. Anyway, NBC was third with “Harmony,” which averaged 3.71 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js