TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ carries another CBS Friday win, as ‘Fringe’ loses more viewers

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 18, 2011.

It was yet another week of big numbers for CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” as well as solid enough figures from “A Gifted Man” and “CSI: NY,” leading to comfortable Friday wins.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for the night, providing a little more cushion than usual over ABC and NBC’s 1.3 ratings in the key demographic. FOX averaged a 1.2 rating for the night, followed by the 0.7 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.12 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/11 share for primetime. ABC was a distant second with 5.15 million viewers and a 3.4/6, followed closely by NBC’s 3.1/5 and 4.76 million viewers. FOX was fourth with 3.16 million viewers and a 2.0/3. The CW averaged a 1.1/2 and 1.67 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS’ “A Gifted Man” won the 8 p.m. hour with 8.21 million viewers and finished second with a slightly-higher-than-usual 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second overall with 4.67 million viewers, but third with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was third overall with 3.45 million viewers and first with a lower-than-normal 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Chuck” averaged 3.2 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, up a hair in viewers and steady in the demo. On The CW, “Nikita” averaged 1.81 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, the tiniest bit down in viewers and steady in the demo.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” averaged 9.93 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was up to 5.8 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its second hour. NBC’s “Grimm” stopped its decline with 5.41 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating (actually a 1.65 key demo rating, tops for the hour) for NBC. FOX’s “Fringe” fell under 3 million viewers, drooping to 2.87 million, along with a 1.1 key demo rating, equal to last week. The CW’s “Supernatural” had a down week with 1.52 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 12.23 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, both up from last week and both easily the best for the night, to win CBS the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.66 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating to vault ahead of the 4.99 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for ABC’s “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.